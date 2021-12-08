Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 46,198 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.93%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

