Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.09. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.