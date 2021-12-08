Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.