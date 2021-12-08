Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,721 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Cambium Networks worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 44.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMBM. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

