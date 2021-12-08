Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,363,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 479,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.