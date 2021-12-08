Invesco Ltd. Sells 106,068 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Tutor Perini worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPC opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $680.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

