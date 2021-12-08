Invesco Ltd. Sells 118,667 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

