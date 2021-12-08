Invesco Ltd. Sells 196,652 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $326,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

