Invesco Ltd. Sells 39,260 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.59% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKN opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

