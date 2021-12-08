Invesco Ltd. Sells 410,598 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in 51job by 10.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 51job by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 51job by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 51job by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in 51job by 7.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.62. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

