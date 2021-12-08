Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON IVPG opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.78. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.32).
