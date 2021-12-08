Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IVPU opened at GBX 198 ($2.63) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 156 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.99 ($2.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.67.

Get Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio alerts:

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.