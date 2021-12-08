Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IVPU opened at GBX 198 ($2.63) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 156 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.99 ($2.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.67.
About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio
