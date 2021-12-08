Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $397.57. 1,345,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,327,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.