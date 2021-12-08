Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $397.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.35 and its 200-day moving average is $367.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

