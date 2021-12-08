Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $397.57. 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,327,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.