Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $319.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $243.61 and a one year high of $323.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.98.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.