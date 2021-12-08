Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 3.63% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $35,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 446,935 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,887 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,469. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $59.01.

