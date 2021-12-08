Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 11.4%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) shares were down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 12,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$96.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$66.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

