Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 8th (ACAD, APA, ARBE, ATUS, AVAV, AZO, BASE, CASY, CDMO, COST)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 8th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $30.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $385.00 to $498.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $36.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $330.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $475.00 to $545.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $154.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $98.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $310.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

