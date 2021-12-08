Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 8th (ACAD, APA, ARBE, ATUS, AVAV, AZO, BASE, CASY, CDMO, COST)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 8th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $30.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $385.00 to $498.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $36.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $330.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $475.00 to $545.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $154.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $98.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $310.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.