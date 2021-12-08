Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 8th (AMIVF, CBSH, CODX, DARE, EIFZF, HE, IFNNF, MDXG, MGNI, NBIX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 8th:

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF). TD Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are likely to keep boosting its revenues in the upcoming quarters. The bank's efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions, through which, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on margins and the top line to some extent in the near term. A steady rise in expenses is expected to hurt the bottom line. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains another near-term concern.”

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric is the largest provider of electricity, supplying power to more than 95% of the state’s population and operating five separate grids. The ongoing vaccination efforts and the implementation of the Safe Travels Program brought in some improvement in the average daily passenger arrivals. It is also engaged in providing its customers with affordable clean energy. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, recent forecasts indicate demand for electricity to remain depressed in Hawaii compared with the pre-pandemic levels, which might affect its revenues. Moreover, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position. Its current ratio as of Sep 30, 2021 was 0.07, which being less than 1, indicates that this utility might not possess sufficient capital in hand to meet its short-term obligations”

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $199.00 target price on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zillow shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Its decision to wind down Zillow Offers iBuying business due to sizable and increasing business risk has been an overhang on the company’s prospects. The winding down will also reduce 25% of its current workforce. Intensifying competition from similar online real estate platforms remains a headwind. Also, increased spending on product enhancements and advertising is likely to impede margins. Nevertheless, Zillow is benefiting from robust performances by the IMT and Mortgage segments. It is well-positioned to gain from higher demand for residential real estate. Zillow is relying on its 3D virtual tour capabilities and virtual consultations from its Premier Agents to boost audience size. These initiatives are expected to help Zillow shares recover in the near term.”

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

