Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 8th (ADYEY, COIHY, ESTC, EVKIF, FTI, ITT, LUNG, MFA, REPX, RXDX)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 8th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $156.00 target price on the stock.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $900.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $715.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

