Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ALFVY) recently:
- 12/7/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “
- 12/3/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 12/2/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/23/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/15/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/28/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.
- 10/28/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/27/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
