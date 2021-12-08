Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 49.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 34.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.81. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

