IO Biotech Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech’s (NASDAQ:IOBT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. IO Biotech had issued 7,150,000 shares in its IPO on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on IOBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

