ION (ION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $545,766.86

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 82.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $545,766.86 and approximately $23.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00181335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00587691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00018549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00059315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,677,307 coins and its circulating supply is 13,777,307 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

