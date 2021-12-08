IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 351,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 971,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of £10.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About IQ-AI (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.