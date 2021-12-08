IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 12-Month High at $272.84

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $272.84 and last traded at $272.42, with a volume of 13833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.24 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1,959.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $220,120,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in IQVIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

