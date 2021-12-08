iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of iRhythm Technologies worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.20. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

