IronNet (IRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect IronNet to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IronNet stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IronNet stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

