IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading Up 1.6%

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.87 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.30). Approximately 545,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.05 ($0.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of IronRidge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of £128.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.17.

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

