iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Family Firm Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.88 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

