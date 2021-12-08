iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 145,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.88 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.