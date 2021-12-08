iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,918,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.97. 228,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

