iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,407,000.

IEF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,355. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

