iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,451.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,028. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

