iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,955,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,996,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 283,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.23. 10,549,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

