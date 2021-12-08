iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 467,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,856,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9,812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,308. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

