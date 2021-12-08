iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 2,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,252. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

