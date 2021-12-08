iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lowered by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 65.9% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $258,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

