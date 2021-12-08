iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,384. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40.

