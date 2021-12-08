iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.02% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 436,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

IMTM traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 87,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.