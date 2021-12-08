iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 8.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.79. 5,275,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day moving average is $178.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

