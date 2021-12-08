iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,134,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,483,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.79. 5,275,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

