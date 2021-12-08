iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.86

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $77.80, with a volume of 27937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

