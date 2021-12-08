iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,943,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.