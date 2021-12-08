iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Cut by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,677,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,010 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

