iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

