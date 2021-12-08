iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 669,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,175,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

