iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

