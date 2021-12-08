iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.28

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 102118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

